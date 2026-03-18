Recognizing Narcolepsy Across the Lifespan

The discussion then turns to ancillary symptoms including vivid dreaming, sleep-related hallucinations, and sleep paralysis, before diving deeply into cataplexy. The expert panel defines cataplexy as a loss of muscle tone triggered by strong emotion, resulting from the failure to inhibit REM during waking states. They emphasize that cataplexy rarely resembles its dramatic Hollywood portrayal and is far more often subtle, presenting as a slight head drop, hand weakness, buckling knees, or difficulty forming words. Many patients have lived with these symptoms for years without recognizing them as clinically significant.

The expert panel shares practical strategies for eliciting cataplexy during patient interviews, stressing the value of repeated questioning over multiple visits and placing patients in vivid, emotionally specific scenarios to help them recognize patterns they may have unconsciously accommodated.

The episode closes with a discussion of narcolepsy in children, where the presentation can be especially atypical. Pediatric patients may display facial weakness, appear intoxicated during excitement, or present with hyperactivity and behavioral disruption, leading to misdiagnosis as ADHD or anxiety. The expert panel underscores the importance of clinical vigilance across all age groups.

The next episode in this series, 'Reviewing the Prevalence and Underdiagnosis of Narcolepsy,' features the panelists advancing their conversation on narcolepsy and focusing on the surprisingly common prevalence of the condition and the persistent diagnostic delays caused by symptom overlap with other disorders, societal misconceptions about sleep, and a diagnostic lag that can stretch 10 to 15 years for many patients.