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Opinion|Videos|March 25, 2026

Identifying Narcolepsy in Psychiatric Populations

Narcolepsy is more common than thought—often missed in sleep clinics, mistaken for ADHD or depression, causing 10–15 year delays.

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This episode, titled 'Identifying Narcolepsy in Psychiatric Populations,' features panelists discussing the challenges of recognizing narcolepsy in psychiatric populations, where overlapping symptoms of mood dysregulation, fatigue, and attention difficulties can easily redirect clinical attention away from an underlying sleep disorder. The expert panel opens by affirming that any comprehensive mental health assessment should include a thorough sleep evaluation, given the well-established bidirectional relationship between sleep and mental health.

The expert panel describes the patient journey as nonlinear and often prolonged, with many individuals cycling through therapy, psychiatry, and psychology in search of answers before narcolepsy is ever considered. The inability to reliably predict wakefulness creates profound frustration, leading some patients toward depression and low motivation, and others toward compensatory hypervigilance, essentially relying on anxiety to sustain alertness. The expert panel notes that while this latter strategy may appear functional on the surface, it is neither sustainable nor healthy.

A central diagnostic barrier highlighted is the language patients use. The expert panel draws attention to a cultural tendency to frame exhaustion as tiredness, which carries social acceptability, rather than sleepiness, which does not. Clinicians are encouraged to reframe the conversation and use tools like the Epworth Sleepiness Scale to open the door to deeper symptom exploration. Patients frequently withhold symptoms such as hallucinations, sleep paralysis, and vivid dreaming, assuming they are either normal or too strange to mention.

The expert panel also distinguishes narcolepsy from primary insomnia, noting that insomnia patients are typically not sleepy during the day, whereas narcolepsy patients experience persistent daytime sleepiness regardless of nighttime sleep quality.

In the next episode, 'Narcolepsy Comorbidities, Quality of Life, and Risk Factors', panelists will continue their discussion on narcolepsy and highlight the wide-ranging functional, psychological, and medical consequences of the condition, including elevated rates of cardiovascular disease and obesity, while examining the complex interplay of genetic and environmental factors believed to drive the disease.

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