In 'Reviewing the Prevalence and Underdiagnosis of Narcolepsy,' our panel delves into the prevalence and underdiagnosis of narcolepsy, pushing back against the widespread assumption that it is a rare condition. Comparing its incidence to that of Parkinson's disease, the expert panel notes that type 1 narcolepsy affects approximately 12 per 100,000 people and type 2 affects roughly 20 to 25 per 100,000, making it far more common than many clinicians appreciate. In sleep clinic settings specifically, narcolepsy is estimated to account for about 5% of patients, yet real-world data suggests it is still being missed at significant rates.

The expert panel reflects on their own clinical experience to illustrate just how challenging narcolepsy can be to identify. One panelist notes that a review of their own clinic over five years revealed a detection rate of approximately one in 30 patients, suggesting a meaningful gap between estimated prevalence and actual diagnosis.

Several factors contributing to this diagnostic shortfall are examined. Societal attitudes toward sleep play a role, as children who sleep heavily or nap frequently are often praised rather than evaluated. Symptom overlap with depression, ADHD, cardiac syncope, and seizure disorders further obscures the diagnosis. The expert panel emphasizes that the core issue is not simply missed symptoms but a broader cultural tendency to frame sleep problems exclusively around insomnia.

The result is a diagnostic lag of 10 to 15 years for many patients, underscoring the urgent need for greater clinical awareness and a more expansive understanding of what sleep impairment can look like.

Our next episode, 'Identifying Narcolepsy in Psychiatric Populations,' further explores narcolepsy, highlighting the frequent misidentification of the condition in psychiatric settings and the critical importance of distinguishing true sleepiness from fatigue while actively probing for sleep-related symptoms that patients often fail to volunteer.