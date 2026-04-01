Navigating Diagnostic Challenges in Narcolepsy

The limitations of the MSLT receive particular attention, with the expert panel sharing examples of patients who were dismissed despite compelling clinical presentations simply because their mean sleep latency fell just outside the diagnostic threshold. The expert panel reinforces that a borderline test result in the context of a strong clinical history should prompt deeper inquiry rather than a closed door, and that over-reliance on test thresholds without clinical context represents a significant failure point in narcolepsy care. Medication effects, particularly from SSRIs used to treat comorbid anxiety or mood disorders, are highlighted as a complicating factor that can suppress REM and distort MSLT findings.

The episode closes with a focused discussion on diagnosing narcolepsy in children. The expert panel notes the absence of a robust pediatric diagnostic scale, though a pediatric version of the Epworth is available. Practical questioning strategies are shared for both parents and children, including asking about morning wake-up routines and whether children fall asleep during short car rides, behaviors that reflect the hallmark sleep-wake instability of narcolepsy and can be revealing even in very young patients.

Our next episode, 'Evaluating Pitolisant and Other Pharmacologic Treatment Options for Narcolepsy,' further explores narcolepsy, highlighting the available pharmacologic treatment options and the importance of matching medications to individual patient needs, with dedicated attention to the unique mechanism of action of pitolisant and its role in managing both sleepiness and ancillary symptoms.