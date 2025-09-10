Healthy Aging

Publication

  • Geriatric psychiatry addresses unique challenges like late-onset depression and dementia-related disturbances in older adults.
  • Understanding the interplay between physical and mental health is crucial in managing geriatric psychiatric conditions.
Explore the complexities of geriatric psychiatry, addressing mental health challenges in aging populations with expert insights and practical strategies.

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

As the population ages, the unique challenges and complexities of mental health in older adults become more prominent. Geriatric psychiatry is a field that demands attention, as conditions like late-onset depression, dementia-related behavioral disturbances, and the complex interplay between physical and mental health in older patients present a distinct set of diagnostic and treatment considerations.

This month’s special report shines a spotlight on geriatric psychiatry, exploring everything from collaborative care, issues in polypharmacy, and the complexities of medical and psychiatric comorbidities. Led and curated by Psychiatric Times’ Geriatric Psychiatry Section Editor Rajesh Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, the Special Report shares insights from leading experts, offering practical strategies and cutting-edge research to help you navigate the intricacies of geriatric psychiatry.

At the end of the day, our mission is to support you, the practicing psychiatrist, by offering platforms where you can access the most relevant and up-to-date information and partake in the conversations that are vital to psychiatry. As you’ll see cover to cover in this issue, as well as at psychiatrictimes.com, we’re dedicated to being your go-to resource, providing the tools and knowledge necessary to help you make a tangible difference in the lives of those you serve.

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

