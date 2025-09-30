A Review of Prescription Digital Therapeutics in Psychiatric Care

Several examples of PDTs are currently available, and some clinicians share their experiences using them in practice. One commonly used app targets insomnia and generalized anxiety through CBT, addressing a frequent barrier—the limited access to therapists. This app has been helpful for patients who otherwise face long wait times or geographical challenges in obtaining therapy. Another PDT used involves interactive, engaging features that support neuroplasticity, making the experience more entertaining and motivating for users, which may improve adherence and outcomes.

Beyond these, some PDTs are tailored for specific populations, such as patients with postpartum depression, or focus on cognitive rehabilitation with unique tasks such as facial memory recognition paired with CBT and cognitive emotional therapy elements. Other innovative tools include wearable devices designed to help people with posttraumatic stress disorder by disrupting nightmares during sleep. For substance use disorders, apps provide behavioral therapy on demand, helping patients manage cravings and access coping strategies when in-person support is unavailable. The clinicians agree these digital tools offer significant advantages, especially in situations where immediate, private, and accessible intervention is critical.

The convenience of PDTs allows users to access support anytime and anywhere through their smartphones or wearable devices. This is particularly valuable for conditions such as anxiety or addiction, where symptoms can interfere with reaching out for help in person. Having a discreet, immediate resource can reduce barriers to care and offer relief in moments of distress. Although these tools are not a replacement for traditional therapy or medication, they serve as valuable adjuncts, complementing existing treatments and filling important gaps in care for vulnerable patients.