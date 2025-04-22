Opinion

The Role of Prescription Digital Therapeutics in the Schizophrenia Treatment Landscape

Gus Alva, MD

Gus Alva, MD, discusses how he will be examining notable challenges in schizophrenia care, including access issues, and exploring the potential role of prescription digital therapeutics in addressing these gaps.

Summary for Physicians: Introduction to Prescription Digital Therapeutics in Schizophrenia Care

Presenter: Gus Alva, MD

Series Overview: This PsychView video series from Psychiatric Times examines prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) as part of a multimodal treatment approach for schizophrenia.

Future Episodes: The series will feature discussions focusing on:

  • How PDTs can address gaps in provider care
  • The ways PDTs can help patients become active stakeholders in their treatment
  • Potential solutions to challenges in schizophrenia care, including access issues
