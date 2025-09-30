Opinion

Long-term Use of Prescription Digital Therapeutics

Author(s):

Gustavo Alva, MD, DFAPA,Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

Panelists discuss the flexible use of prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) in schizophrenia, comparing them with gym workouts that can be used regularly for maintenance or intensified during symptom flare-ups. They highlight PDTs’ role in addressing negative symptoms, supporting sustained improvement, and offering personalized, ongoing care alongside medication.

The use of PDTs in managing schizophrenia is anticipated to be flexible, with potential for long-term and short-term applications. Much like going to the gym, some patients may benefit from regular, ongoing use to maintain progress and stability, while others might increase usage during more challenging episodes to receive an extra boost. This adaptive approach allows for personalized care that can respond to fluctuations in symptoms and motivation.

Especially in addressing negative symptoms such as reduced motivation and pleasure, PDTs can provide a valuable tool for helping patients regain a sense of engagement and well-being. As these symptoms often contribute significantly to functional impairment, the consistent use of digital therapeutics may support ongoing improvement and help sustain gains made in other areas of treatment. This creates an opportunity for patients to incorporate PDTs into their daily routines, complementing medication and other interventions.

Ultimately, if a PDT is effective in improving a patient’s quality of life and symptom management, there is little reason to discontinue its use. The ongoing availability of these digital tools offers a promising supplement to traditional care, allowing for continued support and empowerment in managing schizophrenia. This evolving modality reflects a more personalized and responsive approach to treatment, aiming to meet patients’ needs as they change over time.

