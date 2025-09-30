Opinion

Symptom Domains in Schizophrenia

Gustavo Alva, MD, DFAPA, Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

Panelists discuss how prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) can complement pharmacologic treatments in schizophrenia by addressing persistent negative and cognitive symptoms—such as motivation, social engagement, and executive function—that often go untreated, highlighting the need for a more holistic, patient-centered approach to care.

In this discussion on the evolving role of PDTs in schizophrenia care, a group of experienced mental health clinicians explore the multifaceted challenges in treating this complex condition. The conversation begins with a breakdown of schizophrenia’s core symptom domains—positive, negative, and cognitive—and how each affects patients’ day-to-day lives. Although positive symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions are most commonly recognized and treated, they are often not the most disabling in the long-term.

The clinicians emphasize that negative and cognitive symptoms—such as social withdrawal, lack of motivation, and difficulties with memory or learning—tend to have a deeper impact on overall quality of life. Even when current medications are effective in managing positive symptoms, many individuals continue to struggle with reintegration into social, educational, or occupational environments due to these lingering deficits. The limitations of existing pharmacological treatments in fully addressing these areas highlight a significant gap in care.

There is also discussion around the modest cognitive benefits seen with some newer medications that target additional neurotransmitter systems. However, participants agree that the majority of patients remain functionally impaired, and true recovery requires a broader, more integrative approach. This sets the stage for digital therapeutics—tools designed to support cognitive and behavioral recovery—as promising adjuncts in future care strategies. The group stress the importance of addressing these unmet needs with innovative solutions that go beyond symptom suppression and focus on helping individuals reclaim function and autonomy.

