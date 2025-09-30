An Overview of CT-155

PDTs are showing promise in addressing some of the toughest challenges in schizophrenia treatment, particularly the negative symptoms such as reduced motivation and pleasure. One example is CT-155, a digital application designed to specifically target these negative symptoms, which are notoriously difficult to treat with traditional oral medications. By improving motivation and encouraging social engagement, CT-155 aims to enhance patients’ quality of life, helping them reconnect with family, pursue jobs or volunteer opportunities, and find enjoyment in daily activities. This digital approach provides hope for moving the needle on aspects of schizophrenia that have long been neglected in clinical practice.

The impact of these PDTs extends beyond symptom relief to fostering empathy and improved communication. Negative symptoms often strip away social skills such as prosody of speech and the desire to engage with others, leading to isolation and decreased functionality. As Linda Trinh, DNP, notes, many patients with schizophrenia face significant social isolation and lack motivation, which can lead to disability and further withdrawal. PDTs such as CT-155 may offer practical tools and encouragement to increase goal setting, engagement, and social interaction, potentially helping patients overcome barriers to daily functioning and improving overall well-being.

Finally, the discussion highlights the importance of motivating patients with schizophrenia to aspire toward richer, more fulfilling lives despite the illness’s heavy burden. Schizophrenia often robs individuals of educational, vocational, and recreational opportunities, making it essential to set therapeutic goals that promote hedonic drive—the ability to experience pleasure—and sustained motivation. Digital therapeutics provide a novel way to support these goals, complementing existing treatments by enhancing motivation and pleasure, which are crucial for recovery and improving quality of life.