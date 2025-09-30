Improving Quality of Life with Prescription Digital Therapeutics

The CT-155 trial data reveal some valuable insights about how digital therapeutics can support people with schizophrenia. One key finding was the positive correlation between the strength of the digital working alliance—the therapeutic connection formed through the app—and the number of completed therapy sessions at 3 and 7 weeks into the trial. This suggests that when users feel more connected and engaged with the digital intervention, they are more likely to stick with it and potentially benefit from it. Tools such as the mobile Agnew Relationship Measure help quantify these therapeutic bonds and track positive changes over time, all without the adverse effects associated with medication.

To bring these findings to life, Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C,shares a real-world example of a patient in his 30s living with schizophrenia since his teenage years. Despite having close family ties and a part-time job doing groundskeeping, the patient experiences profound emotional flatness. Even when surrounded by family joy and laughter, he prefers to isolate himself, feeling disconnected from the happiness around him. This disconnect is particularly painful because the patient is cognitively aware that he should feel joy but cannot. His lack of motivation to engage with positive emotions exemplifies the kind of negative symptom that CT-155 aims to improve.

Crown highlights how this emotional detachment impacts not only the individual but also their family, creating a ripple effect of concern and distress. The digital therapeutic offers a potential avenue to help bridge this gap—boosting motivation, enhancing pleasure, and encouraging social engagement for patients and their loved ones alike. Such interventions represent a promising step toward improving the quality of life for those affected by schizophrenia and addressing symptoms that traditional treatments often fail to reach.