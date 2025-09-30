Overview of Ongoing Clinical Trials

A current phase 3 study is exploring the use of prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) to manage schizophrenia, with a focus on improving negative symptoms such as motivation and pleasure. This study tracks patients over several months, using clinical scales to measure these changes, along with secondary outcomes including positive symptoms, social functioning, and self-reported defeatist attitudes. The goal is to see if PDTs can provide meaningful benefits beyond traditional treatments, especially by encouraging engagement and addressing symptoms that are typically difficult to treat.

Another digital therapeutic under investigation incorporates augmented reality to help patients challenge and reduce maladaptive beliefs linked to schizophrenia. Early results have shown improvements in self-esteem and reductions in defeatist thinking. These changes in self-perception can lead to broader positive effects on daily functioning and overall well-being. The improvements highlight the potential for digital tools to enhance psychological resilience and quality of life by targeting the cognitive and emotional challenges associated with the illness.

These digital applications also offer schizophrenia-specific psychoeducation and enable users to set personalized goals. They guide patients through small, achievable steps, helping to build motivation and reinforce feelings of pleasure when progress is made. The adaptive nature of the apps, along with ongoing feedback, supports sustained engagement and progress tracking. Overall, these digital therapeutics represent a promising advancement in schizophrenia care by complementing existing treatments, addressing hard-to-treat symptoms, and empowering patients to improve their social functioning and quality of life.